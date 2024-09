Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Chair Mr. Jason Neubauer speaks at a press conference ahead of the Titan submersible hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 15, 2024. The hearing starts on Sept. 16, 2024, and will include testimony from subject matter experts and other relevant parties, examining evidence related to the submersible’s design, operation, and safety protocols. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)