U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters to Capt. Julie Demitrack during a change of command ceremony at the New Jersey National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 7, 2024. (New Jersey Army photo by Francis De Leon)