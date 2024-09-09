U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters to Capt. Julie Demitrack during a change of command ceremony at the New Jersey National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 7, 2024. (New Jersey Army photo by Francis De Leon)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8642070
|VIRIN:
|240907-A-FD123-8793
|Resolution:
|3257x2171
|Size:
|478.41 KB
|Location:
|LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Hometown:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.