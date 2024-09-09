Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters

    LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Francis De Leon 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters to Capt. Julie Demitrack during a change of command ceremony at the New Jersey National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 7, 2024. (New Jersey Army photo by Francis De Leon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8642070
    VIRIN: 240907-A-FD123-8793
    Resolution: 3257x2171
    Size: 478.41 KB
    Location: LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Hometown: LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Julie Demitrack assumes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters
    Capt. Julie Demitrack assumes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters
    Maj. Nicholas Zingara relinquishes command of the Joint Forces Headquarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Joint Forces Headquarters
    New Jersey National Guard
    444th MPAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download