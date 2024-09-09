F-35s take off from Hill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35 Lightning II pilot from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill AFB signals to the ground team before take off for a training sortie mission at the Utah test and training range. The 388FW is dedicated to it's mission of providing F-35A dominance anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Nicholas Rupiper)