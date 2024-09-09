Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s take off from Hill AFB

    F-35s take off from Hill AFB

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    An F-35 Lightning II pilot from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill AFB signals to the ground team before take off for a training sortie mission at the Utah test and training range. The 388FW is dedicated to it's mission of providing F-35A dominance anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 15:50
    VIRIN: 240913-F-KY209-1006
    Location: UTAH, US
    This work, F-35s take off from Hill AFB, by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircraft
    F-35A
    Lightning II
    388FW

