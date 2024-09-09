Jillian Dempsey, left, and Wanda Carr, right, do an intervention exercise during a suicide prevention workshop at John A. Lejeune Education Center on September 10, 2024. The workshop teaches participants to recognize and intervene in situations where someone may be considering suicide.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2009
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8640610
|VIRIN:
|091224-N-FB730-1014
|Resolution:
|6551x4415
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Chaplains lead suicide prevention workshops at Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Chaplains lead suicide prevention workshops at Camp Lejeune
No keywords found.