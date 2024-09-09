Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240913-N-PV363-1361 NORTH PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), respond to a simulated aircraft fire during a drill on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
