    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts EMCON Exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts EMCON Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240913-N-FC892-1017 NORTH PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), attach a pennant to a line to signal emission control (EMCON) conditions during an EMCON drill, Sept. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    quartermaster
    ordnance
    weapons
    LHA 6
    USS America
    EMCON
    emission control

