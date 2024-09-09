U.S. Army Capt. Victoria A. Colleli, a battalion chaplain assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, poses for a photo inside the chapel at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 12, 2024. V Corps — the Army’s only forward-deployed warfighting headquarters — continues its commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force by providing spiritual guidance and mental health services to all U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|09.12.2024
|09.13.2024 04:32
|8639855
|240912-A-TM140-5397
|6098x4065
|3.12 MB
|POZNAN, PL
|2
|0
Answering the Call: A Chaplain’s Role in the U.S. Army
