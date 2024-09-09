Answering the Call: A Chaplain’s Role in the U.S. Army

CAMP KOŚCIUSZKO, Poland – Nestled within the historic city of Poznań, Poland, is Camp Kościuszko, the home of the V Corps forward headquarters. This is where Capt. Victoria A. Colleli, a battalion chaplain assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, currently serves.



Colleli, a non-denominational Christian chaplain, arrived at Camp Kościuszko in February. As Soldiers prepare for deployments, return from missions, or confront personal challenges, Colleli is their source of spiritual guidance and emotional support. For many, she serves as a lifeline to faith and stability in the often unpredictable world of military life.



“The mantra every chaplain lives by is to care for the wounded, take care of the living and honor the dead,” said Colleli. “However, the big umbrella of what we do is making ourselves available 24/7 for Soldiers who may be going through a spiritual issue or a mental health crisis.”



In addition to providing spiritual guidance and mental health crisis intervention, her work spans religious services, Bible study sessions, spiritual fitness events, and morale-boosting activities. Chaplains perform a variety of services, but accessibility remains one of their most vital roles.



“The meat and potatoes is making sure you’re available for the Soldiers and even their family members,” said Colleli. “It’s important for Soldiers and their families to have a support system they can trust and depend on whenever they need it.”



In recent years, the Army has placed increasing emphasis on mental health and spiritual fitness, recognizing the toll that repeated deployments and the demands of military life can take on Soldiers and their families. Chaplains like Colleli play a crucial role in this effort. They provide confidential support to those who might otherwise hesitate to seek help due to the stigma surrounding mental health or spiritual issues in the military.



“I found the religious support services and spiritual guidance I’ve received from Capt. Colleli to be comforting and compassionate,” said Sgt. Blake Brumage, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion. “The support she provided during my time of need not only strengthened me spiritually but also helped me overcome the challenges I was facing."



Through the compassionate and dedicated work of chaplains like Colleli, V Corps — the Army’s only forward-deployed warfighting headquarters — reinforces its commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force. By providing spiritual guidance with a focus on mental health awareness, V Corps ensures its Soldiers are prepared for both today’s challenges and the missions of tomorrow.

Date Taken: 09.12.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 Answering the Call: A Chaplain's Role in the U.S. Army, by PFC Jason Sessions