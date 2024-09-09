Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Answering the Call: A Chaplain’s Role in the U.S. Army

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Answering the Call: A Chaplain’s Role in the U.S. Army

    POZNAN, POLAND

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Victoria A. Colleli, a battalion chaplain assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, reads a Bible inside the chapel at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 12, 2024. Through the compassionate and dedicated work of chaplains like Colleli, V Corps reinforces its commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8639838
    VIRIN: 240912-A-TM140-3114
    Resolution: 5978x3985
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Answering the Call: A Chaplain’s Role in the U.S. Army, by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Answering the Call: A Chaplain&rsquo;s Role in the U.S. Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download