Answering the Call: A Chaplain’s Role in the U.S. Army

U.S. Army Capt. Victoria A. Colleli, a battalion chaplain assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, reads a Bible inside the chapel at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 12, 2024. Through the compassionate and dedicated work of chaplains like Colleli, V Corps reinforces its commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force.