SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Sgt. John Gigler, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, poses for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, August 8, 2024. As a well-educated and trained cyber defense operator, Gigler supports the 62 CYS mission to assure cyber confidentiality, integrity and availability to mission system partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 15:53
|Photo ID:
|8638741
|VIRIN:
|240808-X-DA809-1001
|Resolution:
|6370x7962
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From the ground up: A new generation of Space Force NCOs [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.