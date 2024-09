Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from Coast Guard Sector New York participated in a 9/11 observance ceremony at Ground Zero, New York, on Sept. 11, 2024, where they placed flowers on the four names of Coast Guard personnel who lost their lives. This tribute of remembrance honors the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)