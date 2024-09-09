Commander U.S. 7th Fleet attends Exercise Kakadu 2024 opening ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 9, 2024) – Commander U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, left, greets Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Commander Australian Fleet Rear Adm. Chris Smith, center, and RAN Commodore Flotillas Commodore Paul O’Grady, as he arrives for the opening ceremony of exercise Kakadu 2024 at the Officers Mess of Larrakeyah Defense Precinct, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 9. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)