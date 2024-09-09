Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander U.S. 7th Fleet attends Exercise Kakadu 2024 opening ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander U.S. 7th Fleet attends Exercise Kakadu 2024 opening ceremony

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    DARWIN, Australia (Sept. 9, 2024) – Commander U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, left, greets Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Commander Australian Fleet Rear Adm. Chris Smith, center, and RAN Commodore Flotillas Commodore Paul O’Grady, as he arrives for the opening ceremony of exercise Kakadu 2024 at the Officers Mess of Larrakeyah Defense Precinct, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 9. Exercise Kakadu is the RAN’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8637107
    VIRIN: 240909-N-IK052-2053
    Resolution: 7024x4683
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: DARWIN, AU
