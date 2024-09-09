MARFORK Marines March in 74th Incheon Landing Victory Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, march in the 74th Incheon Landing victory parade, South Korea, Sep. 11, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)