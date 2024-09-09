Dive Operations Conducted at HMAS Stirling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and Royal Australian Navy Sailors assigned to HMAS Stirling conduct dive operations on Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) during a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 30. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP with Hawaii as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)