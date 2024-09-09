Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dive Operations Conducted at HMAS Stirling [Image 2 of 2]

    HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and Royal Australian Navy Sailors assigned to HMAS Stirling conduct dive operations on Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) during a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 30. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP with Hawaii as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 02:11
    Photo ID: 8637042
    VIRIN: 240830-N-EQ708-1052
    Resolution: 2418x3385
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    USS Emory S. Land
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776)
    AS39
    HMAS Stirling
    AUKUS

