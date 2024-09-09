AFSBn-Poland support operations officer promoted at Powidz APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Now that’s how you get promoted! Congratulations to Maj. Andrew Cool on his promotion. Pictured here, the support operations officer for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Poland Battalion recites the Oath of Office after being promoted to Major by his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, inside a storage warehouse at the newly opened Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 6. (Capt. James Bath)