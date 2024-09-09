Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Poland support operations officer promoted at Powidz APS-2 worksite

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Now that’s how you get promoted! Congratulations to Maj. Andrew Cool on his promotion. Pictured here, the support operations officer for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Poland Battalion recites the Oath of Office after being promoted to Major by his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, inside a storage warehouse at the newly opened Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 6. (Capt. James Bath)

