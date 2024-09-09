U.S. Coast Guard visits with Chief of Satawal Atoll, FSM, following rescue

Ensign Matt Go and Chief Robert Etiuweliug, chief of the community on Satawal, take a moment for a photo on the bridge of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), offshore of Satawal, Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia. The Oliver Henry crew hosted Chief Etiuweliug after safely returning six rescued fishermen and their 22-foot fiberglass boat to the community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Ray Cerrato)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 22:01
|Location:
|SATAWAL, FM
USCGC Oliver Henry crew completes patrol under Operation Rematau
