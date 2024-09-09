Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard visits with Chief of Satawal Atoll, FSM, following rescue

    SATAWAL, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Lt. Raymond Cerrato 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Ensign Matt Go and Chief Robert Etiuweliug, chief of the community on Satawal, take a moment for a photo on the bridge of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), offshore of Satawal, Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia. The Oliver Henry crew hosted Chief Etiuweliug after safely returning six rescued fishermen and their 22-foot fiberglass boat to the community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Ray Cerrato)

    SAR
    FSM
    WPC1140
    Rematau
    Satawal

