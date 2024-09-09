USCGC Oliver Henry crew completes patrol under Operation Rematau

Photo By Lt. Raymond Cerrato | Ensign Matt Go and Chief Robert Etiuweliug, chief of the community on Satawal, take a...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Raymond Cerrato | Ensign Matt Go and Chief Robert Etiuweliug, chief of the community on Satawal, take a moment for a photo on the bridge of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), offshore of Satawal, Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia. The Oliver Henry crew hosted Chief Etiuweliug after safely returning six rescued fishermen and their 22-foot fiberglass boat to the community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Ray Cerrato) see less | View Image Page

USCGC Oliver Henry crew completes vital patrol under Operation Rematau



SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) concluded a strategic patrol on Sept. 2, 2024, under Operation Rematau, marking significant achievements in maritime security and regional cooperation in the U.S. and Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Exclusive Economic Zones.



The crew successfully executed a series of operations that reinforced their readiness and operational capabilities. At the forefront of the patrol's accomplishments was the rescue of six fishermen whose vessel became disabled near Satawal, FSM. This operation underscored the crew's readiness, capability to respond effectively to maritime emergencies, and the value of using personal locator beacons.



"The rescue operation was a testament to the skill and preparedness of our crew," said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of the Oliver Henry. "Navigating through challenging conditions to ensure the safety of these individuals highlights our commitment to the core values of the Coast Guard. We encourage mariners to take personal locator beacons and keep an eye out for our white hulls and blue lights as we seek to bring them home safely."



The patrol, initially set to enhance maritime domain awareness and suppress illegal fishing activities, successfully met several objectives:

• The Oliver Henry crew established a visible presence in key maritime areas, effectively deterring unauthorized activities near the CNMI.

• Although the originally planned mission to deter illegal fishing was not fully realized due to the premature conclusion of the patrol, the team made significant strides in strengthening partnerships in personal interactions and bolstering regional security frameworks with 125 dedicated mission hours spent in the area and over 1,640 nautical miles patrolled.



During the patrol, the crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry collaborated diplomatically and operationally with local maritime authorities and other stakeholders in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. These engagements helped reinforce mutual understanding and coordination capabilities, laying a stronger foundation for future joint operations. The mere presence of the USCGC Oliver Henry in critical maritime zones served as a deterrent to potential illicit activities. Regular patrols signal ongoing commitment and surveillance, discouraging illegal activities through visible enforcement presence.



The crew worked to enhance communication and information-sharing systems with regional partners through relationship strengthening. By improving these channels, Oliver Henry helped ensure that real-time data and insights could be shared more effectively, allowing for quicker responses to potential IUU fishing activities. The patrol also allowed the crew to follow up on previous commitments and relief efforts, such as those conducted in Satawal. These follow-ups help maintain strong community relations and ensure continued cooperation, which is vital for addressing broader maritime issues through a united front.



Throughout the patrol, the crew participated in rigorous training exercises, including gunnery exercise drills, where they expended both .50 caliber and 25mm ammunition to ensure proficiency in using and maintaining the weapons systems. These exercises ensure the crew remains at peak readiness.



"This patrol exemplifies the spirit and dedication of the Oliver Henry crew," said Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "Their ability to adapt and overcome challenges while achieving mission objectives reinforces our role as a steadfast protector in the Pacific."



As the USCGC Oliver Henry prepares for its next deployment, the successful outcomes of this patrol illustrate the ongoing commitment of the U.S. Coast Guard to maintaining safety and security across the Pacific, solidifying its role as a critical force in regional maritime operations. For more on the search and rescue case, please visit this release: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/478986/us-coast-guard-successfully-rescues-disabled-fishing-vessel-crew-near-satawal-atoll-fsm



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensures security, and fosters peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense. They maintain close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



About Operation Rematau:

Operation Rematau is how U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia supports Operation Blue Pacific. These efforts include the patrols of the Fast Response Cutters. This initiative supports U.S. national security objectives by fostering maritime good governance and security within the Pacific region. "Rematau" translates to "people of the deep sea," echoing the Pacific community's deep ties and shared goals.



For further details on the rescue operation or the ongoing efforts of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, please contact Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.