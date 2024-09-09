Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown returns to Valparaiso [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Germantown returns to Valparaiso

    CHILE

    09.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, Chile (September 11, 2024) Sailors from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) toss mooring lines to Chilean shipyard workers on the pier during UNITAS LXV (65) on September 11, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    This work, USS Germantown returns to Valparaiso [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chile
    USS Germantown
    UNITAS
    LSD 42
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet

