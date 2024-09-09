Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel of the Week: Staff Sgt. Sidney Shipy 77th Fihter Generation Squadron

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sidney Shippy, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 15, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Shippy was selected for her positive attitude, leadership skills and job expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    This work, Weasel of the Week: Staff Sgt. Sidney Shipy 77th Fihter Generation Squadron, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

