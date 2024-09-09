Weasel of the Week: Staff Sgt. Sidney Shipy 77th Fihter Generation Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sidney Shippy, 77th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, poses for a Weasel of the Week portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 15, 2024. Weasel of the Week is a 20th Fighter Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. Shippy was selected for her positive attitude, leadership skills and job expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)