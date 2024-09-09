Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTCENT conducts indoor live-fire training [Image 6 of 6]

    FASTCENT conducts indoor live-fire training

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 5, 2024) A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command participates in an indoor live-fire range onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8634758
    VIRIN: 240905-M-IU565-1484
    Resolution: 7896x5267
    Size: 20.27 MB
    Location: NSA BAHRAIN, BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTCENT conducts indoor live-fire training [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    CENTCOM
    Live-fire
    NAVCENT
    Marines
    FASTCENT

