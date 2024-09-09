Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240911-N-QR506-1025 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 11, 2024) Chief Quartermaster (select) Faith Ocaba, from Cebu, Philippines assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sings the national anthem as part of a September 11th remembrance while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 11, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8634488
    VIRIN: 240911-N-QR506-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    observance
    remebrance
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download