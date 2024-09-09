405th AFSB farewells deputy to the commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Luntz, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade support operations division director, presents a farewell gift to Joe Scheff, the 405th AFSB’s outgoing deputy to the commander.



The 405th AFSB bid farewell to Scheff and his family and celebrated their remarkable contributions and unwavering support to Team 405 at a special dinner engagement and recognition ceremony Sept. 6 at a local restaurant in Kaiserslautern.



Scheff was the brigade’s esteemed deputy to the commander for the last couple of years, and before that he was the DCO at one of the battalions. But he was more than just the DCO; he was the heart of the 405th AFSB. He lifted morale across the brigade everywhere he went and every time he spoke. He surely will be missed by all upon his departure.



Scheff’s next assignment is at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch where he’ll enter a Master of Arts program in International Security Studies. To learn more about the program, go to https://www.marshallcenter.org/en/academics/master-arts-international-security-studies-miss.