3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photograph following 3rd MAW Corporals Course physical fitness training alongside 3rd MAW senior leaders at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 6, 2024. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)