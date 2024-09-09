Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing pose for a photograph following 3rd MAW Corporals Course physical fitness training alongside 3rd MAW senior leaders at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 6, 2024. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to assume greater responsibility as a non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8633615
    VIRIN: 240906-M-YL719-1241
    Resolution: 7915x5279
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course
    3rd MAW leadership trains with Corporals Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Corporals Course
    Physical Fitness
    MCAS Miramar
    MWHS-3
    3rd MAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download