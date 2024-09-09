Chilean CNO visits USS Germantown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VALPARAISO, CHILE (September 7, 2024) Chilean Chief of Naval Operations Vice Adm. Claudio Maldonado and multinational forces receive an exercise brief aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during UNITAS LXV, September 7, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)