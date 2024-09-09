Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) departs HMAS Stirling after Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) departs HMAS Stirling after Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period

    HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Rick Moore 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Sep. 10, 2024) — USS Hawaii (SSN 776) departs HMAS Stirling Sept. 10, marking the conclusion of a historic submarine maintenance period in Western Australia. As part of the Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) Pillar 1 effort, Royal Australian Navy personnel assigned to submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) worked alongside their U.S. Navy counterparts to make repairs on the U.S. Virginia-class SSN in Australia during a multi-week Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period, or STMP. (U.S. Navy photo by Rory O'Connor)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8631441
    VIRIN: 240910-N-NF311-9820
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) departs HMAS Stirling after Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) departs HMAS Stirling after Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period Complete, USS Hawaii (SSN 776) departs HMAS Stirling

    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Hawaii
    HMAS Stirling
    AUKUS
    U.S. Navy
    USS Emory S. Land

