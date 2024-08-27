PP24-2 Yap State Hospital Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240905-N-BB269-1046

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 5, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Roldaniella Manalo, left, from Laguna, Philippines, a Navy nurse assigned to Pacific Partnership 2024-2, demonstrates chest compressions during a basic life support class for hospital staff at Yap State Hospital in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Sep. 5, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)