Tennessee Army National Guard Lt. Col. John Leonard assumes command of the 301st Troop Command, Sept. 8, 2024 in the Hall of Flags at Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville. The 301st troop command is comprised of a variety supporting units who help achieve the Tennessee National Guard mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grayson Cavaliere)