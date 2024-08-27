Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Amanda Landers, wife of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Landers, prepares a coffee during a morning gathering called Latte’s With Landers at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 7, 2024. Lattes With Landers is an event hosted by the chaplains office to offer Airmen in the wing free coffee, a chance to connect with peers and attend a devotion.