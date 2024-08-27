Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ariana Freeman 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Mrs. Amanda Landers, wife of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Landers, prepares a coffee during a morning gathering called Latte’s With Landers at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 7, 2024. Lattes With Landers is an event hosted by the chaplains office to offer Airmen in the wing free coffee, a chance to connect with peers and attend a devotion.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8629422
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-EB774-1001
    Resolution: 1996x3000
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Lattes with Landers [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ariana Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Illinois Air National Guard
    Cyber
    Cybersecurity
    Air Force
    National Guard

