    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in Timor-Leste for table top exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in Timor-Leste for table top exercise

    DILI, EAST TIMOR

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 arrive at Dili International Airport for a table top exercise, as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 27, 2024. The tabletop exercise was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste and U.S. Agency for International Development, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 22:19
    Location: DILI, TL
    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in Timor-Leste for table top exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HADR
    Timor-Leste
    Marines
    TTX
    MRF-D
    USMCnews

