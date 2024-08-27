U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 arrive at Dili International Airport for a table top exercise, as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 27, 2024. The tabletop exercise was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste and U.S. Agency for International Development, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 22:19
|Photo ID:
|8628856
|VIRIN:
|240827-M-QB328-1008
|Resolution:
|6007x4005
|Size:
|14.76 MB
|Location:
|DILI, TL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in Timor-Leste for table top exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.