MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in Timor-Leste for table top exercise

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 arrive at Dili International Airport for a table top exercise, as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 27, 2024. The tabletop exercise was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Timor-Leste and U.S. Agency for International Development, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)