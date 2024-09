Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VALPARAISO, CHILE (September 6, 2024) (left to right) A Chilean Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician and Sailors attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2, deploy an MK18 Mod 1 Swordfish unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) during UNITAS LXV, September 6, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)