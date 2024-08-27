Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Operations

    VALPARAISO, CHILE

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Harwell 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, CHILE (September 6, 2024) (left to right) A Chilean Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician and Sailors attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2, deploy an MK18 Mod 1 Swordfish unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) during UNITAS LXV, September 6, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8628528
    VIRIN: 240906-N-RL456-1206
    Resolution: 2920x4220
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: VALPARAISO, CL
    Chile
    UUV
    UNITAS
    EODMU 2
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet

