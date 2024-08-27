OPSEC for earth day

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 111th Civil Engineering Squadron, plant trees at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7, 2024. Planting trees along the gate promoted and accomplished operational security regulations. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Charles Casner)
