A Soldier with the 173rd Airborne Brigade provides overwatch during Saber Junction, a training exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by 1st. Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8628136
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-JH174-3528
|Resolution:
|4370x3176
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
This work, Soldiers Hold Their Ground During Saber Junction Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG Mireille Merilice, identified by DVIDS