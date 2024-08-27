Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Hold Their Ground During Saber Junction Exercise [Image 18 of 18]

    Soldiers Hold Their Ground During Saber Junction Exercise

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.06.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Soldier with the 173rd Airborne Brigade provides overwatch during Saber Junction, a training exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by 1st. Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts)

