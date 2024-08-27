Soldiers Hold Their Ground During Saber Junction Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier with the 173rd Airborne Brigade provides overwatch during Saber Junction, a training exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2024. Saber Junction 2024 is a multinational airborne exercise led by the U.S. Army in Europe, showcasing the abilities of 173rd Airborne Brigade to swiftly deploy across Europe alongside our allies and partners, underscoring the commitment to readiness, interoperability and collective defense to maintain regional stability and security. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by 1st. Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts)