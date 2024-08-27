Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Reconnaissance Plane Crashes in England (12 SEP 1944) [Image 2 of 2]

    09.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Capt. Blyth’s plane after performing an emergency belly landing in Oxfordshire, England, 12 September 1944 (Photo courtesy Dr. Jim Savage)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:32
    This work, Photo Reconnaissance Plane Crashes in England (12 SEP 1944) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World War II
    photo reconnaissance
    This Week in MI History
    LTC John S. Blyth
    7th Photo Group
    Spitfire Mark XI

