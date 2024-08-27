USS Essex In-Port Operations

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) take the Navy-wide E6 advancement exam on the mess decks of Essex, Sept. 5, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
