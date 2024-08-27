PMA-271 holds promotion ceremony for Capt. Roger Davis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Systems Command’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) on Sept. 6, 2024, held a promotion ceremony for Capt. Roger “Raji” Davis. The pinning marked his promotion to captain and his selection as the future program manager for PMA-271. PMA-271 Program Manager Capt. Adam Scott presided over the ceremony, held at the Rear Adm. William A. Moffett Building on Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, and attended by colleagues, friends and family. Davis is a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and has honorably served the U.S. Navy since his commissioning in August 2003. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Copsey)