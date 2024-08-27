Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMA-271 holds promotion ceremony for Capt. Roger Davis [Image 7 of 7]

    PMA-271 holds promotion ceremony for Capt. Roger Davis

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Julie Copsey 

    Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office

    Naval Air Systems Command’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) on Sept. 6, 2024, held a promotion ceremony for Capt. Roger “Raji” Davis. The pinning marked his promotion to captain and his selection as the future program manager for PMA-271. PMA-271 Program Manager Capt. Adam Scott presided over the ceremony, held at the Rear Adm. William A. Moffett Building on Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, and attended by colleagues, friends and family. Davis is a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and has honorably served the U.S. Navy since his commissioning in August 2003. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Copsey)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8627016
    VIRIN: 240906-N-YW562-1007
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 303.72 KB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMA-271 holds promotion ceremony for Capt. Roger Davis [Image 7 of 7], by Julie Copsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

