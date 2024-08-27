U.S. Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft sits inside a maintenance hangar Sept. 5, 2024, at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The KC-135 has been providing the Air Force with aerial refueling capabilities for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)