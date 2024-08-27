Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft sits inside a maintenance hangar Sept. 5, 2024, at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The KC-135 has been providing the Air Force with aerial refueling capabilities for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

