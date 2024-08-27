A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, U.K., takes off during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4. During the exercise two F-35 aircraft demonstrated landing and take-off operations on a highway strip in Finland to practice Agile Combat Employment which increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 07:01
|Photo ID:
|8626391
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-ER993-1612
|Resolution:
|6659x4846
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|RANUA, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.