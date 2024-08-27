Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz invites Air Force leadership to Marine Corps Birthday Ball

    Camp Blaz invites Air Force leadership to Marine Corps Birthday Ball

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz deliver the 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball invitation to U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, deputy commander of 36th Wing, at the 36th Wing Headquarters, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 4, 2024. Each year, Marines across the globe celebrate Nov. 10, 1775, the day the Marine Corps was founded, and honor the Corps’ proud legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    This work, Camp Blaz invites Air Force leadership to Marine Corps Birthday Ball [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    USMC
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    MCIPAC
    Indo-Pacific

