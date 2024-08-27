Camp Blaz invites Air Force leadership to Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz deliver the 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball invitation to U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, deputy commander of 36th Wing, at the 36th Wing Headquarters, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 4, 2024. Each year, Marines across the globe celebrate Nov. 10, 1775, the day the Marine Corps was founded, and honor the Corps’ proud legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)