U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz deliver the 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball invitation to U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, deputy commander of 36th Wing, at the 36th Wing Headquarters, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 4, 2024. Each year, Marines across the globe celebrate Nov. 10, 1775, the day the Marine Corps was founded, and honor the Corps’ proud legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 00:44
|Photo ID:
|8626180
|VIRIN:
|240906-M-SG132-1015
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|24.14 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz invites Air Force leadership to Marine Corps Birthday Ball [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.