    EODMU 2 Conducts Training with Partner Nations [Image 3 of 4]

    EODMU 2 Conducts Training with Partner Nations

    VALPARAISO, CHILE

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter Harwell 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, CHILE (September 5, 2024) Sailors, attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2, provide familiarization training on an MK18 Mod 1 Swordfish unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) to Chilean Navy EOD technicians during UNITAS LXV, September 5, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hunter S. Harwell)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8625880
    VIRIN: 240905-N-RL456-1113
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: VALPARAISO, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, EODMU 2 Conducts Training with Partner Nations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Hunter Harwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unmanned
    Chile
    Partner Nations
    UNITAS
    EODMU 2
    USNAVSOUTH/ U.S. 4th Fleet

