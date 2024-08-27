Army civilian recognized for improving 20th CBRNE Command ready and resilient program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ryan P. Cole was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nulcear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for April through June 2024 for his efforts to strengthen the command. As the program manager, coordinator and senior advisor for the Ready and Resilient (R2) campaign, Cole oversees a wide variety of important programs that support Soldiers, Army civilians and family members on the 19 bases in 16 states where 20th CBRNE Command units are stationed. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.