Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army civilian recognized for improving 20th CBRNE Command ready and resilient program

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army civilian recognized for improving 20th CBRNE Command ready and resilient program

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Ryan P. Cole was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nulcear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for April through June 2024 for his efforts to strengthen the command. As the program manager, coordinator and senior advisor for the Ready and Resilient (R2) campaign, Cole oversees a wide variety of important programs that support Soldiers, Army civilians and family members on the 19 bases in 16 states where 20th CBRNE Command units are stationed. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8625387
    VIRIN: 240829-A-NA594-7297
    Resolution: 2858x2763
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: WARREN, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army civilian recognized for improving 20th CBRNE Command ready and resilient program, by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army civilian recognized for improving 20th CBRNE Command ready and resilient program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Army civilian
    20th CBRNE Command
    Ready and Resilient program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download