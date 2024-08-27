US Army civilian recognized for improving 20th CBRNE Command ready and resilient program

Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | Ryan P. Cole was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | Ryan P. Cole was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for April through June 2024 for his efforts to strengthen the command. As the program manager, coordinator and senior advisor for the Ready and Resilient (R2) campaign, Cole oversees a wide variety of important programs that support Soldiers, Army civilians and family members on the 19 bases in 16 states where 20th CBRNE Command units are stationed. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian was recognized for contributing to the readiness and resilience of the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier deployable and multifunctional Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.



Ryan P. Cole was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Quarter for April through June 2024 for his efforts to strengthen the command.



As the program manager, coordinator and senior advisor for the Ready and Resilient (R2) campaign, Cole oversees a wide variety of important programs that support Soldiers, Army civilians and family members on the 19 bases in 16 states where 20th CBRNE Command units are stationed.



The Ready and Resilient Campaign Program includes all aspects of mental, spiritual, physical, social and environmental health.



“Mr. Cole is all things readiness in the 20th CBRNE Command. In addition to his normal duties, he is a tremendous team player. He has continued to be a very valuable member of the G1 team and this organization. He has taken the readiness program and expanded on its effectiveness,” said Kent L. Ward, the deputy Assistant Chief of Staff of Manpower (G1) for the 20th CBRNE Command.



Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s active-duty Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



A retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps master sergeant, Cole grew up in Warren, Ohio, but has lived in Bel Air, Maryland, for the last 13 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental management from Columbia Southern University.



During his two decades in uniform, Cole deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and Operation New Dawn in 2010.



Cole said he plans to continue to serve and give back to the 20th CBRNE Command by improving on its Ready and Resilient programs.



“I provide all personnel readiness information to the command for all of our units to be able to see themselves and how to sustain or improve in those areas,” said Cole. “I provide essential data for all of the Soldiers assigned to our command and present it in a manner that is easily communicated and understood all the way down to the company level.”



“As a former Soldier who served for more than 20 years, I wanted to continue working with Soldiers and their families to help provide them with the support they deserve,” said Cole. “I hope to be able to provide them the best support possible by improving on the processes in place to make the information that I provide more accessible and easier to utilize for all leaders in the command.”



Cole said serving as an Army civilian gives him the opportunity to contribute to the readiness and resilience of the Soldiers, Army civilians and families at the 20th CBRNE Command.



“I have had the privilege of serving in the 20th CBRNE Command, both as a Soldier and now a U.S. Army civilian,” said Cole. “One of the biggest highlights is being able to support those who supported me.”