A U.S. Air Force military working dog, and a 31st Security Forces Squadron MWD handler perform water familiarization training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 4, 2024. The training also provided an opportunity for water therapy for some of the MWD’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 05:41
|Photo ID:
|8624760
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-PB738-1213
|Resolution:
|5444x3629
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Water Training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.