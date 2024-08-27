Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Water Training [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MWD Water Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog, and a 31st Security Forces Squadron MWD handler perform water familiarization training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 4, 2024. The training also provided an opportunity for water therapy for some of the MWD’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 05:41
    Photo ID: 8624760
    VIRIN: 240904-F-PB738-1213
    Resolution: 5444x3629
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Water Training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    MWD
    Aviano
    Training

    OPTIONS

