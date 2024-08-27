MWD Water Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force military working dog, and a 31st Security Forces Squadron MWD handler perform water familiarization training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 4, 2024. The training also provided an opportunity for water therapy for some of the MWD’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)