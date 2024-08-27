Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Observers During Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    International Observers During Super Garuda Shield 2024

    INDONESIA

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland 

    25th Infantry Division   

    International Observers attend a briefing at the joint operations center during Super Garuda Shield at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland)

    This work, International Observers During Super Garuda Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Isaac Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Uniting Forces at the Joint Operations Center

