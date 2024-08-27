International Observers During Super Garuda Shield 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

International Observers attend a briefing at the joint operations center during Super Garuda Shield at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland)