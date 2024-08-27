Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Combined Patrols at Josa-ri [Image 8 of 8]

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Combined Patrols at Josa-ri

    JOSA-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Lister, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, speaks to patrol members during a combined patrol with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 04:24
    Photo ID: 8624695
    VIRIN: 240903-M-HY848-1075
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: JOSA-RI, KR
    This work, SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Combined Patrols at Josa-ri [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

