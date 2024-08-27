SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Combined Patrols at Josa-ri

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Lister, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, speaks to patrol members during a combined patrol with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)