SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct Combined Patrols at Josa-ri

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Lister, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, speaks to patrol members during a combined patrol with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Josa-ri, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|09.03.2024
Date Posted: 09.05.2024
|8624695
VIRIN: 240903-M-HY848-1075
|7952x5304
|2.9 MB
|JOSA-RI, KR
|6
|0
