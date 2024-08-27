USAMMA command team visits AFSBn-Poland, Powidz APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POWIDZ, Poland – The Army Field Support Battalion-Poland commander, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, and the AFSBn-Poland senior enlisted advisor, Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez, pose for a photo with Col. Joselito Lim and Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency command team, at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 29.



Lim and Brenecki traveled to Poland from Fort Detrick, Maryland, where USAMMA is headquartered, to get a firsthand look at the USAMMA Class VIII (medical materiel) warehouse at the Powidz APS-2 site, the newest and most modern APS worksite in the world. The two command teams spent valuable time together discussing operations at the Powidz site and how the USAMMA Class VIII warehouse will be used to support warfighters deployed to Eastern Europe in the future. (Capt. James Bath)