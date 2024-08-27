Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMMA command team visits AFSBn-Poland, Powidz APS-2 worksite

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMMA command team visits AFSBn-Poland, Powidz APS-2 worksite

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    POWIDZ, Poland – The Army Field Support Battalion-Poland commander, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, and the AFSBn-Poland senior enlisted advisor, Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez, pose for a photo with Col. Joselito Lim and Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency command team, at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 29.

    Lim and Brenecki traveled to Poland from Fort Detrick, Maryland, where USAMMA is headquartered, to get a firsthand look at the USAMMA Class VIII (medical materiel) warehouse at the Powidz APS-2 site, the newest and most modern APS worksite in the world. The two command teams spent valuable time together discussing operations at the Powidz site and how the USAMMA Class VIII warehouse will be used to support warfighters deployed to Eastern Europe in the future. (Capt. James Bath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8624542
    VIRIN: 240905-A-SM279-6956
    Resolution: 2584x1707
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMA command team visits AFSBn-Poland, Powidz APS-2 worksite, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download