    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Loza-Guzman, a vehicle maintenance apprentice assigned to the 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron, participates in virtual convoy operations training during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. The virtual course guided participants through potential real-world scenarios where they reacted to potential threats and improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)

    This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness, by A1C Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

