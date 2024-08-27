U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Loza-Guzman, a vehicle maintenance apprentice assigned to the 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron, participates in virtual convoy operations training during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. The virtual course guided participants through potential real-world scenarios where they reacted to potential threats and improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8624258
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-KQ059-1035
|Resolution:
|6926x4617
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness, by A1C Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.