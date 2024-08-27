Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Loza-Guzman, a vehicle maintenance apprentice assigned to the 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron, participates in virtual convoy operations training during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. The virtual course guided participants through potential real-world scenarios where they reacted to potential threats and improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)