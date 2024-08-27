189th Conducts Landings on Dirt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TSgt Edwin Fein, 19th OSS Air Traffic Control Watch Supervisor, supports landing operations of a C-130H assigned to the 189th AW on a dirt landing strip at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, on August 8, 2024. The training simulates landing the aircraft in remote locations where an airfield is not available.