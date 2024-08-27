Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    189th Conducts Landings on Dirt [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    189th Conducts Landings on Dirt

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    TSgt Edwin Fein, 19th OSS Air Traffic Control Watch Supervisor, supports landing operations of a C-130H assigned to the 189th AW on a dirt landing strip at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, on August 8, 2024. The training simulates landing the aircraft in remote locations where an airfield is not available.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8623278
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-IL406-2061
    Resolution: 5958x3972
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th Conducts Landings on Dirt [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    189th Conducts Landings on Dirt
    189th Conducts Landings on Dirt
    189th Conducts Landings on Dirt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    C-130H
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download