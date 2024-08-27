Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Marines attend Lecture on DUI Prevention

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Roses 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brett Jones, an operations chief with 3d Marine Division, participates in a breathalyzer test during “The Ripple Effect” lecture discussing dangers of driving under the influence on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 4, 2024. The lecture was hosted by Marine Corps Installations Pacific in collaboration with the Okinawa Prefecture Government as part of a DUI prevention campaign. Jones is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 03:00
    Photo ID: 8622455
    VIRIN: 240904-M-GC823-1169
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Police
    Camp Courtney
    DUI Prevention

