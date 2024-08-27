III MEF Marines attend Lecture on DUI Prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brett Jones, an operations chief with 3d Marine Division, participates in a breathalyzer test during “The Ripple Effect” lecture discussing dangers of driving under the influence on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 4, 2024. The lecture was hosted by Marine Corps Installations Pacific in collaboration with the Okinawa Prefecture Government as part of a DUI prevention campaign. Jones is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)