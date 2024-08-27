Bivouac exercise boots 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zuri Reed, left, with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, gives personal protective equipment to Airman 1st Class Avery Jones, with the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024. More than 100 participants were issued gear during the exercise to evaluate the location as a future Combat Support Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)