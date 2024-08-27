Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am DHA – and Civil Service – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Hands On for All Hands…Terrence Joseph Lerma, military treatment facility emergency manager at Naval Hospital Bremerton, provides guidance, advice, and leadership to command staff during a recently held mass casualty exercise, designed to test response capabilities in dealing with multiple faux wounded from a simulated explosion. “It’s better to sweat in training than bleed in battle,” said Lerma, “How we deal with chaos and stress along with responding to multiple casualties is why we hold a drill like this.” Lerma has been NHB’s emergency manager since 2007 and a viable part of the Defense Health Agency since officially transitioning over in 2021. His role also allows him to combine his interrelated skill sets as a volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician with South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, and a volunteer search and rescue canine handler with Kitsap County Search Dogs (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC public affairs).

    Photo ID: 8622067
    VIRIN: 240529-N-QW460-1243
    This work, I Am DHA – and Civil Service – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

